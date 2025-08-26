Sinclair, Nedd lose Guyana Harpy Eagles contracts

West Indies all-rounder Kevin Sinclair and left-arm spinner Ashmead Nedd are the notable omissions from the Guyana Harpy Eagles contracted list of players for 2025-2026 season.

News Room Sport was reliably informed that at the recent players’ draft held by Cricket West Indies (CWI), Guyana Harpy Eagles drafted Under-19 players Riyad Latif and Jonathan Van Lange.

18-year-old leg-spinner Latif and all-rounder Van Lange, currently in the West Indies Under-19 squad, are first-time selections.

Latif is currently with the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League.

Guyana Harpy Eagles contracted players (2025/2026): Tevin Imlach, Veerasammy Permaul, Raymond Perez, Kemol Savory, Kevlon Anderson, Isai Thorne (U-25), Nial Smith, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Matthew Nandu (U-25), Junior Sinclair, Riyad Latif, Richie Looknauth, Sylus Tyndall, Jonathan Van Lange.

