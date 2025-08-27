Former Tallawahs hierarchy prefer to stay in Antigua & Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jeff Miller says the franchise has received better support from that nation’s Government than when it operated as the Jamaica Tallawahs.

This is the Falcons’ first season in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 cricket tournament since changing territories, and Miller, the former Tallawahs CEO, describes the new relationship with Antigua and Barbuda as fruitful.

“I’d say it’s been a bit more cooperative because they wanted to have a franchise here,” Miller said during an interview on Antigua Observer Radio’s Good Morning Jojo Sports Show recently. “When you’re wanted, it generally gets a lot easier.”

The Tallawahs complained for several years about sustainability because of poor crowd attendance and what it considered insufficient funding from the Jamaican Government, leading it to experiment with home games in Lauderhill, Florida, in the 2018 season.

