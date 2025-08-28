BCA aim for ‘pristine conditions’ at the Oval for CPL

As the countdown continues to the Barbados leg of the 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL), one of the key organisers has outlined that Kensington Oval is on track to deliver top-class pitch and outfield conditions at the region’s number one sporting facility.

Speaking ahead of the first CPL match in Barbados next month, Wendell Coppin, head of operations at the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) revealed that extensive preparations are underway to present the historic venue in “pristine condition”.

Kensington Oval last hosted a major international fixture when Australia defeated West Indies in the first Test match of the Frank Worrell trophy series in June. The venue underwent major multi-million dollar upgrades last year to host the memorable final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, earning praise and earning commendation for outstanding preparation and presentation.

“CPL will be on our shores shortly and the BCA, with our responsibility for the pitches and the outfield, we have been putting in the world tirelessly over the past few months to ensure we have everything in place,” Coppin told DAILY NATION.

Read more at Nation News

0 comments