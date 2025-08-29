Nixon blasts CWI over injured Greaves

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons coach Paul Nixon has accused Cricket West Indies (CWI) of being "disrespectful" and "unprofessional".

His ire came as a result of allrounder Justin Greaves' unavailability through injury. Greaves has not played in any of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) matches to date and has not played any cricket since the West Indies series win against Pakistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) in Tarouba, San Fernando, a little over two weeks ago.

Nixon spoke to reporters after his team went under to the Trinbago Knight Riders for the first time on Wednesday night at the BLCA, where he vented about not knowing the correct extent of the Barbadian’s injury.

"I'm very disappointed that we've had no communication with CWI in their backroom department for Greaves to come in to us a bit injured, more than a bit injured. So, that was disappointing. And just before the game, we found out these things.

