Barbados, Leeward, T&T continue winning ways

Barbados, Leeward Islands and hosts Trinidad and Tobago all registered successive victories when the CWI Rising Stars Under-17 Men’s 50-over Championship continued yesterday.

At Inshan Ali Park: Barbados trounced the Windward Islands by 107 runs in a lopsided contest, to send them crashing to their second straight loss.

Raphael Lovell and Jordan Graham both narrowly missed out on half-centuries, as Barbados compiled 220 in their 50 overs after being sent in to bat.

Lovell made 47, while opener Graham scored 45, but Barbados suffered a collapse that saw them slip from 90 for one to 115 for five in the 31st over.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

0 comments