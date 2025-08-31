Falcons coach Paul Nixon apologises to CWI for outburst

HEAD coach of the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Paul Nixon, together with the Falcons’ management, apologised for the comments made by Nixon to the media following a Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match against Trinbago Knight Riders at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on August 27.

"We want to emphasise that there was no intention to offend or undermine the efforts of Cricket West Indies (CWI). Nixon totally regrets any and all remarks made," a media release by the Falcons said on August 30.

After a match against TKR, Nixon said Falcons player Justin Greaves was injured before the CPL while on West Indies duty and was unaware.

