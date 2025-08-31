Sri Lanka collapse as Windies U19s win first ODI

West Indies Under-19s staged a dramatic, late fightback to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against Sri Lanka Under-19s in the opening game of their seven-match Youth One-Day International (ODI) series here, on August 30.

Sri Lanka were comfortably poised at 225 for five in the 44th over with centurion Kavija Gamage at the crease and looked well set to overcome the home side’s total of 256, which they made in 49.5 overs after electing to bat first at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

However, they suffered a surprising collapse to lose their last five wickets for just 19 runs to hand West Indies an unlikely 12-run victory.

The visitors too had staged an unlikely comeback in their run chase after slipping to 38 for four early on with pacer Matthew Miller pinning them back by dismissing Viran Chamuditha and Senuja Wekunagoda for 13 and 21 respectively.

But Gamage and Chamika Heenatigala, who scored 22, added 75 runs for the fifth wicket to help stabilise the innings.

