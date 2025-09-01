TTCB, JCA avoid General Election involvement... GCB?

In cricket playing territories that constitute the West Indies cricket, Guyana is not the only Caribbean country having elections in September and so far in 2025.

Two days after Guyanese go to the polls, Jamaica votes on September 3rd. Earlier this year on April 28th, Trinidad & Tobago held its election.

St. Vincent & Grenadines elections are also scheduled for a yet to be announced date in November.

Ahead of the Trinidad & Tobago election, Trinidad & Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath did not, on behalf his entire membership, endorse Stuart Young from then incumbent People’s National Movement (PNM) – which resulted in the opposition United National Congress (UNC) of Kamala Persaud-Bissessar questioning their neutrality.

Similarly, Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) President Dr. Donovan Bennett has not endorsed either incumbent Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness from the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), nor Mark Golding from the People’s National Party (PNP).

Read more at Kaieteur News

0 comments