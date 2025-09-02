T&T clinch U-17 50-over title with last-round win over Barbados

TRINIDAD AND Tobago (T&T) captured the CWI Rising Stars Under-17 Men’s 50-over Championship title by defeating table leaders Barbados in the fifth and final round yesterday.

T&T emerged victorious over Barbados by 23 runs to hand them their first loss of the tournament and prevent them from doing the double after they lifted the two-day title last month.

Meanwhile, the Leeward Islands, who entered the final round in second position, had their hopes of winning the competition dashed after their contest against the Windward Islands was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Elsewhere, Jamaica defeated Guyana in their bottom-of-the-table clash.

