King, Seales, Joseph among 28 West Indies players in SA20 auction

Explosive opener Brandon King and fast bowlers Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph are among 28 West Indians set to go under the hammer in the SA20 2025-26 auction on September 9.

In total, 541 players have been entered in the auction ahead of Season 4 of the T20 tournament, which bowls off on December 26.

Other notable West Indies players entered in the auction are Test vice-captain Jomel Warrican, Keacy Carty, Alick Athanaze, Johnson Charles, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Mikyle Louis and Jewel Andrew.

The auction will feature 300 players from South Africa, 97 players from England, 24 Sri Lankans, 14 from Bangladesh and two Australians, while Dipendra Singh Airee is the only Nepal player included. Read more at Jamaica Observer

