Bravo focused on TKR, not WI job

Dwayne Bravo is not thinking of becoming a West Indies head coach.

Bravo was asked about coaching the Windies following the Trinbago Knight Riders’ six-wicket victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Saturday night.

Bravo is in his first season as coach of the Trinidad franchise, and he was quick to shut down talk of coaching the Caribbean side.

“The West Indies team has a coach and we have to respect that. I give (Daren) Sammy my support,” he told the media.

“I’m here to help in any way possible but I don’t see myself as head coach of West Indies, let’s make that very clear.”

Read more at Trinidad Express

9 comments