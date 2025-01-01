CWI accepts apology from Antigua & Barbuda Falcons

Cricket West Indies (CWI) acknowledges and accepts the apology from Paul Nixon, Head Coach of the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, and the Falcons’ management regarding recent inaccurate comments made by Coach Nixon about CWI's handling of players' medical information.

CWI welcomes the clarification and recognition that there was no intent to offend or misrepresent and takes the opportunity to clarify the facts. ​

CWI's operating procedures for physiotherapists require the provision of detailed handover reports to franchise medical teams prior to the start of any tournament, a process that was followed ahead of the 2025 Caribbean Premier League (CPL), which commenced on August 14.

Contrary to the initial comments made by Coach Nixon, following the conclusion of the final ODI against Pakistan on August 12, Dr. Denis Byam, Lead Physiotherapist for CWI, provided the relevant medical handover documentation to the Leeward Islands franchise, where the player in question Justin Greaves is contracted, as well as to the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons’ medical staff.

This report outlined both his cleared status following a July 20 MRI and a subsequent Achilles complaint on August 6 that had impacted his bowling workload.

Prior to the start of any tournament, players are required to be assessed by the medical staff of their respective franchises. Greaves joined the Falcons on August 13, following which an assessment should have been conducted by the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons’ medical staff, with relevant physiotherapy sessions to follow.

However, CWI has confirmed that no assessment was conducted and that Greaves underwent one physiotherapy session during the first three weeks of the CPL tournament. ​

Commenting on the situation, CWI CEO, Chris Dehring, said:

“We take great pride in the professionalism and expertise of our Sports Science and medicine unit, who consistently ensure that player welfare remains the highest priority. Our protocols are designed to protect athletes and enable seamless handovers across all levels of competition.”

Dehring also spoke to the collaborative partnership between the CWI and CPL:

“We also reaffirm the close working relationship shared between CWI and the CPL. The CPL continues to be one of our most important events, energizing cricket across the region and a success story for Cricket West Indies that we support with pride".

1 comments