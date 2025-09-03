Sri Lanka edge West Indies in U19 thriller

IN A breathtaking finish that encapsulated the drama of youth cricket, Sri Lanka Under-19s snatched a heart-stopping one-wicket victory from the jaws of defeat against West Indies Under-19s in the second Youth ODI at the Coolidge Cricket Ground yesterday.

Chasing a modest target of 202, the young Sri Lankans seemed to be cruising before late wickets set up a grandstand finish, ultimately clinching victory with two overs and a single wicket to spare to level the seven-match series at a game apiece.

The hosts, having been dismissed for 201 in 47.5 overs, will rue a missed opportunity after their bowlers fought valiantly to defend a below-par total.

The innings was built almost solely on the back of a magnificent 82 from captain Joshua Dorne, who provided the backbone of the West Indian effort.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

0 comments