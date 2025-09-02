Jamaican government commits to CPL return by 2026

The Government says it is advanced in finalising arrangements to reintroduce a Jamaica franchise to the Caribbean Premier League in August 2026 through a public-private partnership.

The development comes as the Government continues its push to establish Jamaica as a premier destination to watch, participate in and discuss sports.

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett and Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, are working jointly to conclude the discussions and ensure the necessary arrangements are put in place for a new Jamaican CPL franchise next summer.

Bartlett said, “Sports tourism is a critical component in the experiential offerings of tourism for destination Jamaica. Minister of Culture, the Honourable Babsy Grange, and myself have been collaborating with the CPL team, and particularly the franchise holder in Jamaica, to ensure that, along with the cricket board, we’re able to advance quality cricket offerings at destination Jamaica. We are committed to working with the teams and we look forward to the outcomes that will ensure the constant building of sports tourism as a driver for visitor arrivals and revenue in Jamaica.”

