Women’s CPL bowls off in Guyana on Saturday

Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2025 will begin on Saturday, September 6, at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, with the first of seven epic clashes.

The tournament, now in its fourth season, will feature three franchise teams: the Barbados Royals, the Trinbago Knight Riders, and the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

In the inaugural season in 2022, Trinbago Knight Riders took the title while in 2023 and 2024 Barbados Royals walked away as champions.

The team that is yet to get their hands on the trophy, Guyana Amazon Warriors will be fancying their chances as the tournament will be played in familiar territory at Providence.

Shemaine Campbelle who played in the three previous editions of the tournament, is confident of doing well and going all the way. “WCPL playing in Guyana for the first time is a big move especially to bring out the young girls to the game and encourage them to get involved.

