West Indies U-19s beaten by spin in 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka

The Sri Lanka Under 19s duo of Vigneshwaran Akash and Chamika Heenatigala bowled impressively to set up their side’s comprehensive eight-wicket victory over West Indies Under-19s in the third Youth One-Day International yesterday.

The two spinners shared eight wickets evenly between them and were the driving force behind the West Indies’ spectacular collapse from 73 for two, to being routed for 138 in 39.2 overs at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, with only three batters scoring in double figures.

Viran Chamuditha then scored an unbeaten half-century as the visitors raced to 139 for two in 22 overs, to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Read more at T&T Express

0 comments