The victory at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua was achieved under the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern method.

Asked to chase 182 for victory, the WI Under-19s reached 167 for eight in 34.4 overs. Belle guided his side to the target with an unbeaten 41 off 31 balls.

Earlier, skipper Dorne and Boodoo had laid a platform for the win with a fifth wicket partnership of 76, before Trinidad and Tobago player Boodoo was stumped off the bowling of Kugathas Mathulan for 34 to leave the WI total on 98 for five. Dorne was next to go two runs later (100 for six) for an even 50, which included six fours and a six. Belle’s brisk knock then ensured the home team got to their DLS target.

