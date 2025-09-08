“WEST INDIES ALL-TIME MEN’S TEST TEAM – A WICKET-KEEPER PLEASE!”

by COLIN CROFT

Selecting just one wicket-keeper for MY All West Indies Test XI, with six players already included – Joel Garner, Sir Curty Ambrose, late Malcolm Marshall, Sir Wes Hall, Lancelot Gibbs, Sir Gary Sobers – is probably the hardest, most contentious decision ever, even with great battersalso vying for thoselast four positions. The batsmen would be relatively easier.

In no order or merit, the following had been Test wicket-keepers for WI since 1928, when WI started playing Tests. Some named might even have been forgotten altogether already. (1) Karl Nunes (Jamaica), (2) Errol Hunte (Trinidad & Tobago), (3) Desmond Lewis (Jamaica), (4) Cyril Christiani (Guyana), (5) Derrick Sealey (Barbados), (6) Franz “Jerry”Alexander (Jamaica), (7) Simpson Guillen (Trinidad & Tobago / WI & Canterbury / NZ), (8) Junior Murray (Grenada / Windward Islands), (9) Ivan Barrow (Jamaica). Read more at Kaieteur News

