Windies take series lead in Youth ODIs against Sri Lanka

JONATHAN VAN Lange and Aadian Racha shared an unbroken partnership of 28 for the ninth wicket as the West Indies Under-19s held on to earn an important two-wicket win over Sri Lanka Under-19s in the fifth Youth One-Day International in Antigua yesterday.

Chasing the visitors’ total of 172 in 48 overs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, West Indies slid to 145 for eight before van Lange, who scored an unbeaten 24, and Racha, who made 17 not out, steadied the ship and carried them to 173 for eight in 47.4 overs.

It gave the West Indies a crucial 3-2 lead over Sri Lanka in their best-of-seven series and needing just one more win to clinch the series.

The home side seemed to be coasting to victory when opener Micah Greenidge and Earshino Fontaine were at the crease during a 101-run partnership that propelled them to 104 for one in the 25th over.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

0 comments