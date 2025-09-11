Falcons all-rounder Justin Greaves ruled out of CPL 2025

(TT Guardian)

The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ campaign has been dealt a significant blow with the announcement that all-rounder Justin Greaves has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) due to injury.

The loss of Greaves, a pivotal figure with both bat and ball, comes at a critical juncture for the Falcons as they fight for playoff positioning.

The team currently sits third in the CPL points table and faces a crucial final preliminary match against the Guyana Amazon Warriors this Wednesday night at the Guyana National Stadium.

The Falcons will have to rely on their deep, star-studded squad to fill the void. Under the leadership of Captain Imad Wasim, the roster boasts considerable firepower, including global icons like Shakib al-Hasan and power hitters such as Rahkeem Cornwall and Odean Smith.

