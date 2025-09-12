King, Motie only West Indians drafted at SA20 auction

West Indies pair Brandon King and Gudakesh Motie were the only Caribbean players snapped up at the 2025/26 SA20 auction, held in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The SA20, officially known as the Betway SA20 for sponsorship purposes, is a franchise-based Twenty20 cricket tournament in South Africa. Organized by Cricket South Africa, the competition was first staged in 2023 and features six city-based teams battling for supremacy.

Despite 28 West Indians throwing their hats into the ring, only the explosive opening batsman and the crafty left-arm spinner heard their names called when the hammer went down.

Motie, who continues to enhance his reputation as one of the region’s premier spinners, was picked up by the Paarl Royals for R375,000 (US$21,437.41).

