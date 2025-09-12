Ambrose, Walsh handed life memberships by Guyanese club

West Indies fast-bowling legends Courtney Walsh and Sir Curtly Ambrose have been presented with honorary life memberships to the Everest Cricket Club in Georgetown.

Walsh, currently Head Coach of the Guyana Amazon Warriors women’s team, received the honour on Thursday evening.

Walsh, who captained the West Indies and finished his Test career with a then-world record 519 wickets, has a deep connection with Guyana.

During the ceremony, he noted that “it feels like home at the facility whenever he is in Guyana,” and he expressed his appreciation for the club’s hospitality and the high-quality treatment of his women’s team.

