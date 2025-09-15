From the Pitch to Government: Steven Jacobs’s remarkable journey

In a testament to his multifaceted career, former national cricketer Steven Anthony Jacobs has been sworn in as Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport.

The appointment, made by President Dr. Irfaan Ali following his re-election, marks a new high in Jacobs’s journey from a national athlete to a successful businessman and city official.

The 37-year-old, a familiar face during the recent People’s Progressive Party/Civic campaign, now holds a key portfolio as the government aims to continue its push to transform Guyana into the entertainment and sports hub of the Caribbean.

Charles Ramson Jr. remains the substantive Minister for the Ministry.

With a burgeoning quest to offer tangible service to those in need, he also aims to foster programmes that develop young people and instill a more profound sense of national pride through culture.

“This government is an exercise of service and great humility,” President Ali said at the ceremony.

