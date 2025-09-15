All-time West Indies XI

by COLIN CROFT

Already selected in my All West Indies Test XI are fast bowlers Joel Garner, Sir Curtly Ambrose, the late Malcolm Marshall and Sir Wes Hall, off-spinner Lancelot Gibbs and all-rounder extraordinaire, Sir Garry Sobers. If these six bowlers could not get world-wide opposition out, then no-one could!

Of the “Elite Eight” wicketkeepers—Denesh Ramdin, the late Sir Clyde Walcott, Jeffrey Dujon, Deryck Murray, Jackie Hendricks, Ridley Jacobs, Rohan Kanhai and the late Franz “Jerry” Allexander, all are worthy, depending on whether the focus was on producing runs—perhaps Dujon, Sir Clyde, Kanhai, Jacobs or Ramdin—or a keeper who could open the batting—Kanhai, Murray or Sir Clyde. Remember, that one wicketkeeper selection is up to you!

The batters

Now for the rest of that XI—the batters. Since only four could be selected, choices could be quite contentious, with so many great ones having played for the WI Test team.

The late “Massa” George Alphonso Headley and Sir Everton De Courcy Weekes must be included, regardless of eras. They dominated in their time with superb batsmanship, changing the game itself with absolutely dynamic strokeplay.

