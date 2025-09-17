Athanaze & Chanderpaul return, Pierre included in West Indies team for Test tour of India

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced its 15-member touring squad for the October 2nd-14th, two-test series against India, with matches in Ahmedabad and Delhi. The series forms part of the ICC World Test Championship and will be the first away fixture for the test team in the new cycle and the first test tour of India since 2018.

There are three changes from the squad which recently faced Australia, with the inclusions of Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze, along with a maiden test call up for left arm spinner Khary Pierre.

Chanderpaul and Athanaze have been included to bolster the top order batting while Pierre has been included as the second specialist spinner in the squad after strong performances in the West Indies Championship, where he claimed a chart topping 41 wickets at an average of 13.56.

West Indies Test Tour to India:

Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

The selection group has opted to rest Gudakesh Motie for this red-ball series given the demands of the upcoming limited overs schedule, the highlight being the ICC T20 World Cup in February and March of next year.

Head Coach Daren Sammy welcomes the challenge of playing against one of the top ranked teams on its home soil.

“Playing in the subcontinent always presents a challenge and we have selected a team to be competitive in these conditions.” said Sammy. “This will be our second series together as a test team, but we have already shown what we are capable of as a unit once we are committed to our brand and plans of the team.”

Sammy added, “The return of Tagenarine Chanderpaul is to help transform our fortunes at the top of the order given the recent struggles, with Alick Athanaze being added for his strengths and qualities against spin bowling. Khary is included for the first time as our second spinner in what we expect to be helpful conditions”

Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe underscored the thinking behind the squad selection:

"Our approach to squad selection continues to be calculated and deliberate. We consider the opposition, the playing conditions, and the skill sets required to be successful against specific opposition. The inclusion of players has therefore been guided not only by their recent performances, but also by identifying who within our pool is best suited to deliver positive results on these surfaces, against this quality of opposition. At the same time, we are conscious of building continuity and depth in our Test squad as we look to compete consistently throughout this World Test Championship cycle.”

The team departs the Caribbean on September 22 and is set to arrive in Ahmedabad on September 24.

