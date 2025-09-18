Coach Nurse pleased with Windies after Youth ODI series win over Sri Lanka

WEST INDIES men’s Under-19 head coach, Rohan Nurse said he is satisfied with the team’s overall showing in the just concluded seven-match Youth One-Day International series against Sri Lanka Under-19s.

The regional side emerged victorious 4-3, despite losing the final rain-affected match on Monday, which the visitors won by 130 runs under the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern method at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Nurse, who played first-class cricket for Barbados, said the series provided the perfect opportunity for players to be evaluated.

“I thought throughout the series we did really well in the backend overs, whether it be batting or bowling. I thought we showed that there is a little bit of depth in the batting, especially towards the lower order with Jonathan van Lange playing a very important role throughout the series and Aadian Racha,” Nurse said.

