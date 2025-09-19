T&T Umpires Council hails La Borde’s selection for Women's World Cup

Kellman Kowlessar, head of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Umpires Council, has hailed the appointment of Candace La Borde to the ICC’s all-female panel of match officials for the ICC Women’s 50-over World Cup, describing it as “history in the making”.

The tournament, which will take place in Sri Lanka and India, begins on September 30.

“Candace is creating history, she is the first woman umpire from Trinidad and Tobago on the first all-woman panel at the ICC (International Cricket Council). Strictly, that in itself is history in the making,” Kowlessar told the Express.

“Candace has been working very hard, she applied herself and it was just a matter of time,” Kowlessar added. “She has done various other tournaments before that. But this one is a standout for her... We are very proud of her. This is vital for the development of women’s cricket and umpires.”

