Sammy: Door not closed on returns for Brathwaite, Roach or Holder

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has given the assurance that Cricket West Indies (CWI) has not called time on the careers of out of favour opener Kraigg Brathwaite, veteran pacer Kemar Roach and all-rounder Jason Holder.

In fact, speaking during a CWI press conference on Thursday, Sammy said there was still a possibility that the trio could suit up for the regional team in the near future.

His comments came after none of the three Barbadians was included in a 15-member squad to face India next month in two Tests.

When asked about the position regarding the trio, Sammy made it clear that they could all feature for West Indies at some point.

“For instance, you would see somebody like a Kraigg Brathwaite who is not into the Test team.

“I mean we know what Kraigg has done for us throughout his career, he played the most consecutive Test matches for the West Indies. However, over the last two years he has lost some form and we’re also trying to give some other guys an opportunity to fill a role that’s not been given the numbers over the last few series,” Sammy said.

