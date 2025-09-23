REPUBLIC BANK RENEWS CARIBBEAN PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE SPONSORSHIP

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Republic Bank Limited have announced the continuation of their groundbreaking partnership. The new three-year agreement sees Republic Bank continue as Title Sponsor and Official Bank of the Republic Bank CPL, as well continuing the commitment to both the WCPL, and their expanding grassroots cricket investment via the highly successful RBL Five for Fun programme aimed at inspiring the next generation of cricketers.

This highly successful collaboration first started in 2016, when Republic Bank was the Official Banking Partner and grew significantly in 2023 when the bank became Title Sponsor for the first time. Republic Bank is the largest financial institution in the English-speaking Caribbean and the partnership with CPL, the largest regional sporting event, has been a game changing one for cricket fans around the region.

With innovative fan-first marketing & promotional strategies, Republic Bank has helped the League to drive deeper engagement with fans and communities, while funding innovation and deepening the tournament’s Caribbean identity. The next three years promise more excitement as the Republic Bank CPL continues to grow and spread joy across the region.

0 comments