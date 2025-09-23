DJ Bravo: T&T's World Championship medalists spurred us to CPL glory

THE Trinbago Knight Riders’ (TKR) fifth Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League title was another win for local sports fans to celebrate, as the achievement came just three days after Trinidad and Tobago track and field duo Keshorn Walcott and Jereem Richards earned medals at one of the most premier athletics meets – the World Championships.

After not getting their hands on the crown for five years, the TKR players were fuelled by Walcott and Richards, giving them impetus to bring even more smiles to their adoring fans at home.

A three-wicket victory for TKR on September 21 over rivals Guyana Amazon Warriors capped off an exciting period for sport in TT.

“This means a lot to the nation. We had a mission,” Bravo said. “We felt really bad that for the last five years we were unable to pull through, but at the same time, the CPL is a very competitive tournament and we are happy that we redeemed ourselves. Credit to all the players and a lot of our fans for supporting us...this is for the nation.”

