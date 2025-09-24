Pollard, Pooran among new T&T sport ambassadors

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) will receive this country’s second-highest national award, Chaconia Gold, after winning the 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League title, on September 21, with a victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar made the announcement at the Diplomatic Centre, on September 23, after meeting with TKR players and staff. Also meeting with Persad-Bissessar were World Championship medallists Keshorn Walcott and Jereem Richards. Walcott copped gold in the men’s javelin and Richards took silver in the men’s 400-metre event.

