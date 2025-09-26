Delhi Capitals co-owners in talks to relaunch Jamaica Tallawahs

The GMR Group, who co-own Delhi Capitals in the IPL, are in advanced discussions to relaunch the Jamaica Tallawahs franchise in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

GMR, an Indian infrastructure conglomerate, has expanded its cricketing portfolio significantly in recent years. It is directly involved in the operations of Dubai Capitals in the ILT20, Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket, Hampshire in English county cricket and Southern Brave in the Hundred, and also owns teams in the Indian sports kabaddi and kho kho.

Jamaica Tallawahs, the three-time CPL champions and one of its six inaugural teams, have not featured in the league for the last two editions. The franchise's most recent owners, Kris Persaud, sold it back to the league in 2023 and bought the rights to a new team, which became the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.



