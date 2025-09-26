Injured Shamar Joseph out of India Tests, Johann Layne called up

West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph has been ruled out of the two-Test series against India next month because of an injury. He will be replaced by the uncapped pace-bowling allrounder Johann Layne.

A CWI tweet confirmed that Joseph had been ruled out and that he would be re-evaluated before the white-ball tour of Bangladesh, but did not mention the nature of the injury. After the Tests in India finish on October 14, West Indies are scheduled to play three ODIs in Bangladesh from October 18, followed by three T20Is from October 27 to November 1.

It's a busy touring season for West Indies across formats as they will then fly to New Zealand for an all-format tour of five T20Is, three ODIs and three Tests. They are currently in the UAE for three T20Is against Nepal starting September 27.

Joseph has played 11 Tests so far for 51 wickets at an average of 21.66, having started his Test career with a five-for on debut against Australia in January 2024.

Read more at Cricinfo



