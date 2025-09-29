Alzarri Joseph ruled out of India Test series with lower-back injury

Alzarri Joseph has been ruled out of West Indies' two-match Test series against India starting this week due to a lower-back injury. Joseph complained of discomfort, and scans revealed "a degeneration of the previously resolved lower-back injury".

According to a CWI release on Monday, Jason Holder, who is currently with the T20I side for a three-match series against Nepal in the UAE, declined to be Joseph's replacement citing a planned medical procedure.

So West Indies have called up left-arm seamer Jediah Blades to replace Joseph. Blades, 23, is also in the UAE and will join the Test squad after the third T20I on Tuesday.

Blades is uncapped in Test cricket but has played three ODIs and four T20Is so far. In 13 first-class games, he has picked up 35 wickets at an average of 35.91.

