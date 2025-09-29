Nepal secure shock series-winning 2-0 lead over West Indies

As fans clad in red and blue danced in the Sharjah aisles, the result was a foregone conclusion: Zishan Morata was the last man out, caught in the deep by Karan KC, and West Indies had been bundled out for 83. Three days ago, Nepal had never played a T20I series against a Full Member nation. Now, they had sealed it 2-0, with one match to spare.



West Indies struggled to move beyond single-digits in the powerplay. Only thanks to a boundary in the sixth over did they reach 16 for 2. By then, Dipendra Singh Airee had scalped the first wicket when he bowled Jewel Andrew (2), while Kushal Bhurtel had taken a stunning catch at cover to send back Keacy Carty (1).



Nepal's vice grip over the scoring rate was the result of their slower balls and full deliveries in the blockhole, with their quicks often marrying the two to great effect. An inexperienced West Indies unit kept mistiming their shots on a pitch where none of their batters, barring Jason Holder's 15-ball 21, played with any degree of comfort. Eight-three all out represents the former T20 World Champions' sixth-lowest total. The 90-run defeat is their joint fourth-biggest by runs.



Medium pacer Mohammad Aadil Alam - who ended with figures of 4 for 24 - was the next bowler to get on the scorecard, thanks to the biggest point of difference between the two sides: Nepal's fielding. Nineteen-year-old Gulsan Jha's diving catch at sweeper cover in the eighth over bettered their previous effort, and sent Kyle Mayers back after a sluggish 6 off 16 balls.





