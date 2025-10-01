West Indies lighten embarrassment with 10-wicket win over Nepal

A REVITALISED West Indies outfit delivered a crushing 10-wicket victory over Nepal in the final T20I, preventing a historic whitewash and showcasing the potent talent within their ranks.

Despite the emphatic nature of the win, the result does little to overshadow Nepal’s landmark achievement in securing their first-ever series win against a full-member nation after claiming the series 2-1.

Choosing to bowl first on a sluggish Sharjah pitch offering consistent sideways movement, the regional side were vindicated by a disciplined bowling performance.

The tone was set early, with Nepal’s openers finding boundaries hard to come by against accurate bowling led by skipper Akeal Hosein.

Player of the Series Kushal Bhurtel managed to hit a few lusty blows in his top score of 39 as the visitors put a stranglehold on the home side’s top order, stifling them in a powerplay that included 20 dot balls.

