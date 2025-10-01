Dr Rowley: Time to hit reset on Windies cricket

Former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley, who also served as the chairman of Caricom’s Prime Ministerial Sub-committee on cricket from 2023-2025, has called for an overhaul in the regional game and for the West Indies to hit the reset button in the wake of their T20 series loss to Nepal in the United Arab Emirates.

On September 27, a largely experimental West Indies team, which was led by first-time captain Akeal Hosein, lost to the Nepalese by 19 runs in the first of three T20s. The result was historic for Nepal as it was the International Cricket Council (ICC) associate nation’s first T20 win over an ICC full member. Two days later, Nepal were in dreamland when they bundled out the West Indies for just 83 in the second T20 to win by a whopping 90 runs and clinch the series. In the third and final T20, the Windies, who gave debuts to as many as six players on this tour because of the unavailability of several first-team players, salvaged a consolation victory when they got an emphatic ten-wicket win on September 30 on the back of a four-wicket haul from Ramon Simmonds and an unbeaten fifty from Amir Jangoo.

Before that consolation victory, though, the former TT prime minister launched a scathing attack on the Windies team and the cricketing eco-system in the region via a passionate Facebook post on September 30.

“This is (sic) me in July when we managed 27 against Australia. Now, this 83-run capitulation to Nepal has me fearful, angry and sad,” Rowley said. “My fear is that someone in Cricket West Indies (CWI) will try to rationalise this and find “positives!”

