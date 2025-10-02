Bascombe insists emerging talent got exposure in Nepal despite series defeat

Cricket West Indies (CWI) director of cricket Miles Bascombe, said the regional side’s 2-1 T20 series defeat to Nepal was disappointing, but noted that there were some positive takeaways, particularly the exposure given to emerging players.

West Indies lost the three-match series after dropping the first two games, handing Nepal a historic and first-time triumph over a full ICC member.

Speaking at a CWI media briefing on October 1, which also featured maroon president Kishore Shallow and CEO Chris Dehring, Bascombe said the tight turnaround ahead of the series played a role in the team’s slow start.

“We always knew that that turnaround time would have been a challenge. They pretty much had one day to acclimatise (to the conditions in Nepal) and one practice session going into that series,” he said.

“And in a very short tournament of three matches, if you're not off the ground running from match one you can very well find yourself behind the eight ball as we did.”

