Dr Shallow: No conflict of interest with Sammy serving multiple coaching roles

PRESIDENT of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Dr Kishore Shallow believes there is no conflict of interest in Daren Sammy coaching both the West Indies team and the St Lucia Kings in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Shallow addressed the matter at a Cricket West Indies (CWI) quarterly meeting on October 1.

Many people question Sammy coaching the Kings while being coach of the West Indies. “There is absolutely no conflict with the two roles,” Shallow said.

Read more at Newsday