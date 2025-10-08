Lara: 'Do they really want to play for WI?'

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara highlighted lack of funds and technology as factors in the team's recent decline, but also called upon the players to show more passion in order to compete better.

After West Indies' defeat to India in the first Test in Ahmedabad, Test captain Roston Chase highlighted "infrastructure problems" and the continuous "struggle for finances" in the Caribbean. This was touched upon by the cricket strategy and officiating committee of Cricket West Indies, of which Lara and Chase are both a part.

"If you want to get things done, you have to have the capital to do it. So that is a major part," Lara said on the sidelines of the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards in Mumbai on Tuesday. "But at the same time, I would like to ask Roston Chase and the other guys to... do they have the cricket at heart? Do they really want to play for West Indies? And that is the most important thing because you would find a way.

"I mean we did not have better facilities 30-40 years ago. Viv Richards didn't bat on any better practice pitches or anything. We had to do the same thing, the same grind; but the passion was different. The passion to play for West Indies was different. So I urge the young players to realise that this is a wonderful opportunity. And I am almost sure that every single one of their parents would have had in the back of their mind, their son playing for the West Indies, their son doing well for the West Indies because it meant a lot back in those days.



Read more at Cricinfo