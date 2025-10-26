Roach hits nets at Kensington as Windies seek injury replacements

Kemar Roach was seen in tip-top shape in the nets at Kensington Oval on Tuesday looking fit and ready for a return to the big stage. The 37-year-old with 284 wickets in an illustrious 85-match Test career, was spotted bowling at full speed in the nets alongside Barbados-born England players Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan. They joined the Barbados Pride players as they continued intense preparations for the upcoming Super50 List A tournament in Trinidad.

Roach’s unexpected presence has fueled speculation that he is in line for a call-up for the West Indies upcoming tour of New Zealand where the Windies will face the Black Caps in three Test matches in December in Christ Church, Wellington and Mount Maunganui. Archer meanwhile is working in the build-up for the upcoming blockbuster Ashes as England take on Australia.

