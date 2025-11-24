Lawes’ 4-fer, van Lange and Dorne fifties help Windies take 3-1 lead in U19 series against England

West Indies 280 for 7 (van Lange 80, Dorne 80, Hands 3-63) beat England 182 all out (Dawkins 78, Falconer 32, Lawes 4-35) by 98 runs

The West Indies have taken a commanding 3-1 lead in their seven-match Men’s Under-19 series against England, following a dominant 98-run victory in the fourth Youth One-Day International at the St. George's National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Monday.

Jonathan van Lange led the regional batters, carving 80 from 68 balls to propel the Caribbean side to 280 for 7 from their 50 overs. Captain Joshua Dorne also scored 80 (104 balls), after openers Tanez Francis (51) and Zachary Carter (34) laid a solid platform, putting on 55 runs for the first wicket. Luke Hands was the most penetrative of the visiting bowlers, finishing with figures of 3 for 63.

In their response, England were in control of the chase at 133 for 3 in the 25th over before Isra-el Morton removed Caleb Falconer for 32 to bring about an end to the 77-run fourth-wicket stand.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Vitel Lawes then triggered a spectacular collapse, claiming the next four wickets, including the scalp of top-scorer Ben Dawkins (78), on his way to figures of 4 for 35. England lost their last 7 wickets for 49 runs to be dismissed for 182 in 38.5 overs. Shaquan Belle was also impressive, copping 3 for 34 for the West Indies.

The series continues at the same venue on Wednesday.