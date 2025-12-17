Returnees Dorne and Andrew headline West Indies squad for Men’s U19 World Cup

Barbadian Joshua Dorne is set to lead the West Indies to the 2026 ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup taking place in Namibia and Zimbabwe from 15 January to 6 February 2026. Dorne is joined by Antiguan Jewel Andrew as the other returnee from the 2024 team.

While Andrew, who made his senior debut last October, has been away from the youth team lately, Dorne led the side to recent 5-2 and 4-3 series wins over England and Sri Lanka, respectively.

Full Squad: Joshua Dorne (c), Jewel Andrew, Shamar Apple, Shaquan Belle, Zachary Carter, Tanez Francis, R’jai Gittens, Vitel Lawes, Micah McKenzie, Matthew Miller, Isra-el Morton, Jakeem Pollard, Aadian Racha, Kunal Tilokani, Jonathan Van Lange

Reserves: Brendan Boodoo, Tyriek Bryan, Earsinho Fontaine, Deshawn James

Guyanese all-rounder Jonathan Van Lange retains his position as Dorne’s deputy, with Jamaican lift-arm wrist-spinner Vitel Lawes also making the cut.

CWI’s High Performance Manager, Dwain Gill, elaborated on the selection process. “Performances in regional Under-17 and Under-19 competitions were closely monitored, with an emphasis on identifying players with specialist skills and the adaptability required for international cricket,” he said.

On the squad selected for the World Cup, Gill noted, “In assembling this group, we have aligned their development with the style of play we expect at the senior level, ensured exposure to high-quality match opportunities, and placed a strong focus on leadership, tactical awareness, and individual support within their territories.

“The result is a balanced and competitive squad, well positioned to perform at the Under-19 World Cup and contribute meaningfully to the long-term future of West Indies cricket.”

The West Indies have been drawn in Group D alongside South Africa, Afghanistan, and Tanzania. All group matches will be played at the High-Performance Oval in Windhoek, Namibia. Ahead of the tournament, they will play warm-up matches against Ireland and Japan in Windhoek.