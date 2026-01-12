King to lead West Indies for Afghanistan T20Is as Lewis returns from injury

Brandon King is set to lead the West Indies for their three-match T20 International series against Afghanistan, scheduled for the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates from January 19 to 22.

Resident white-ball captain Shai Hope is one of four players who will miss the trip due to their participation in South Africa’s ongoing SA20, along with Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, and Sherfane Rutherford.

Fast-bowler Shamar Joseph and opener Evin Lewis have, however, been included in the team after recovering from injuries. Alzarri Joseph, on the other hand, has not been cleared to play.

West Indies Squad for Afghanistan T20Is

Brandon King (c), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Shamar Springer, Shimron Hetmyer

Following a breakout 2025 season with the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League, Quentin Sampson has earned a maiden international call-up. Sampson scored 241 runs in eight matches at 153. He replaces Rovman Powell, who has been rested for the series alongside Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd as Cricket West Indies continues their workload management.

CWI also confirmed that their squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled to begin on February 6 will be announced ahead of the three-match T20I series against South Africa set for January 27 to 31.

Head Coach Daren Sammy, in the meantime, says the upcoming Afghanistan series will help determine the final 15 for the India and Sri Lanka co-hosted competition.

“This presents a valuable platform to assess players who would’ve missed significant time towards the end of 2025, as well as those stepping into important roles for this series, prior to the selection of the final squad for the [World Cup],” Sammy said. ​

Tour Schedule:

1st T20I: 19th January 2026 @ Dubai, UAE

2nd T20I: 21st January 2026 @ Dubai, UAE

3rd T20I: 22nd January 2026 @ Dubai, UAE