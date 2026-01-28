USA's Jones charged, provisionally suspended for match-fixing in Barbados

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged United States of America (USA) batter Aaron Jones with five breaches of the anti-corruption codes of Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the ICC.

The charges relate predominantly to Barbados' Bim10 tournament in 2023-24, which falls under the jurisdiction of the CWI Anti-Corruption Code, with two other charges relating to International matches (falling under the jurisdiction of the ICC Code).

The 31-year-old has been provisionally suspended from all cricket with immediate effect and has 14 days from 28 January 2026 to respond to the charges.

Jones has been charged with the following offences:

Breach of Article 2.1.1 of the CWI Code – Fixing, contriving to fix or otherwise influencing improperly, or being a party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive in any way or otherwise influence improperly, the result, progress, conduct or other aspect of matches in the Bim10 tournament in 2023/24 (or attempting to do so).

Breach of Article 2.4.2 of the CWI Code – Failing to disclose to Cricket West Indies details of any approaches or invitations to engage in conduct that would amount to a breach of the CWI Code.

Breach of Article 2.4.4 of the CWI Code – Failing or refusing to cooperate with a reasonable investigation carried out by the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (or his/her designee) in relation to possible offences under the CWI Code.

Breach of Article 2.4.4 of the ICC Code – Failing to disclose to the ICC ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in Corrupt Conduct under the ICC Code.

Breach of Article 2.4.7 of the ICC Code – Obstructing the ACU’s investigation into possible Corrupt Conduct by concealing and/or tampering with information that may have been relevant to the investigation, or which may have constituted evidence or led to the discovery of evidence of Corrupt Conduct.

These charges are part of a wider investigation which is likely to result in further charges being issued against other participants in due course.