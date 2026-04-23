Leewards’ Louis discharged from hospital after returning clear CT scans

Cricket West Indies has reported that CT scans for Leeward Islands Hurricanes’ Jeremiah Louis returned clear results. Louis was struck on the helmet while batting on Tuesday, the third day of the second contest against the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in the 2026 West Indies Championship.

The delivery that hit Louis proved to be the final ball of the game, as play was abandoned as a draw due to dangerous pitch conditions at the Sir Viv Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda.

The 30-year-old was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday evening into the care of the Leeward Islands Hurricanes medical team, who will remain in communication with Cricket West Indies.

CWI stated that Louis will be monitored “closely over the next 48 hours (Wednesday to Thursday).”

A further assessment will be carried out before the squad is announced for the next match scheduled to begin at the Antigua Recreation Ground on Sunday.