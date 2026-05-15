19-year-old Lawes invited to senior high-performance camp ahead of Sri Lanka ODIs

Jamaica’s under-19 wrist-spinner Vitel Lawes has been included in the West Indies 17-member contingent to participate in a high-performance camp ahead of their home ODI series against Sri Lanka next month.

A statement from CWI revealed that the training camp, to be held from May 21–31, is “a key part of the team’s wider strategy to strengthen performance in the format over the next 18 months,” leading up to the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Pathway coach Nikita Miller has also been drafted in to continue his work with Lawes as well as to support the senior team’s spin-bowling programme.

Participants:

Shai Hope, Jewel Andrew, Ackeem Auguste, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Vitel Lawes (Development), Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Shamar Springer

Vitel Lawes (Getty Images)

The 10-day camp set for the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda will also mark the return of fast-bowler Alzarri Joseph to the international setup following a lower-back injury in September of last year.

The statement continued, “Focused on elevating performance standards across all areas, the camp will feature full-day sessions centred on technical development, tactical execution, match-simulation scenarios, physical conditioning, and strengthening team cohesion.”

Newly appointed fast-bowling consultant Ottis Gibson will undertake his first official assignment during the programme, which Head Coach Daren Sammy will lead alongside his support staff.

“Players will also work closely with CWI’s high-performance unit, including coaching, medical, sports science, and strength and conditioning personnel,” CWI concluded.

Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe pointed out the importance of the initiative as the West Indies intensify preparations for a demanding international schedule and their pursuit of automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup.

“This camp represents far more than preparation for a single series,” said Bascombe. “It is a strategic investment in the identity, culture, and consistency we want this team to build over the next 18 months. Every session is designed to strengthen our white-ball systems, sharpen execution under pressure, and help position the West Indies for automatic qualification to the World Cup.”

Players currently involved in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be unavailable for the camp due to ongoing franchise commitments.