West Indies send 16-member squad on development tour to Sri Lanka

Cricket West Indies has confirmed the departure of a 16-member West Indies Academy squad for a reciprocal tour of Sri Lanka from June 3–27, 2026.

The Caribbean side will face Sri Lanka Emerging Players in a multi-format series consisting of two four-day and three 50-over matches.

This follows the Sri Lanka Emerging Team's visit to Antigua in 2025, when the sides competed in a similar multi-format series. The red-ball contest ended one game apiece, while the Academy came out 2-1 winners in the ODIs.

West Indies Academy Squad

Rivaldo Clarke (c), Kevlon Anderson, Ryan Bandoo, Jediah Blades, Giovonte Depeiza, Mavendra Dindyal, Nathan Edward, Damel Evelyn, Amari Goodridge, Johann Jeremiah, Shaqkere Parris, Mbeki Joseph, Johann Layne, Zishan Motara, Kelvin Pitman, Raneico Smith

Jediah Blades

Guyana Harpy Eagles Head Coach Ryan Hercules will join the Academy coaching staff as an Assistant Coach for the tour.

Academy Head Coach Ramesh Subasinghe spoke about the objectives for the tour:

“Our Academy objective is simple: to develop players into the next level of their careers, and tours like this play a key part in that journey. Sri Lanka has historically been one of the toughest places for West Indian teams. This tour represents the perfect platform to immerse our brightest emerging talent in conditions that will truly test and shape them.

“Last year we hosted a highly competitive home series against Sri Lanka in Antigua, and four players from that squad have since gone on to represent the West Indies senior men's team, with many others earning regional franchise and CPL opportunities," he added.

CWI’s High-Performance Manager, Dwain Gill, pointed out the importance of the tour as part of the organization's wider player development strategy.

“This tour is an extremely important component of our long-term development pathway programme as we continue to invest in the future of West Indies cricket, said Gill.

“Opportunities like these allow our emerging players to experience competitive international environments, adapt to unfamiliar conditions, and further develop the technical, tactical, and mental skills required at the highest level of the game."

The squad will travel to Hambantota for the four-day series before moving to Colombo for the white-ball leg of the tour, with all matches being played under standard ICC playing conditions.

Team Management Unit

Don Ramesh Subasinghe – Head Coach

Rohan Nurse – Assistant Coach

Ryan Hercules – Assistant Coach

Shanique Peters – Physiotherapist

Hance Richards – Strength & Conditioning Coach

Clint St. Hill – Manager

Match Schedule

June 8–11: 4-Day #1 @Mahindra Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium,

June 15–18: 4-Day #2 @Mahindra Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium

June 22: 50-Over #1 @Sinhalese Cricket Club

June 24: 50-Over #2 @Sinhalese Cricket Club

June 26: 50-Over #3 @Nondescripts Cricket Club