DJ Bravo keen on Windies coaching role

The T20 specialist rules out Tests and ODIs

Two-time T20 World Cup champion Dwayne Bravo has expressed his desire to guide the West Indies in the shortest format of the game. Bravo announced his international retirement for a second time in 2021 before walking away from professional cricket three years later.

Since his pioneering T20 career, Bravo has assembled an impressive coaching resume for the Knight Riders’ franchises around the world. The 42-year-old led his former team, Trinbago Knight Riders, to the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title in his debut season in 2025.

“That's a hard question to ask somebody when they're a current coach,” Bravo began to tell The Super Over panel when asked whether he wants to coach the West Indies.

The Trinbagonian then added simply, “But eventually one day, yeah, of course.”

Dwayne Bravo (ICC/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Bravo led the Los Angeles Knight Riders to their first Major League Cricket (MLC) title. He also guides the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the International League T20 (ILT20).

He joined Afghanistan as a bowling consultant for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup co-hosted by the Caribbean and the United States before replacing Gautam Gambhir as mentor for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025.

“Honestly, I said [this] to a couple of my staff already, and they were like, ‘No, you can't limit yourself.’ But I don't think I want to coach Test or One-Day. I think my biggest strength is as a T20 coach, and that will be my main interest.”

Bravo won 15 domestic trophies alongside his World titles throughout his playing years, placing him second on the list for most T20 trophies with 17, behind countryman Kieron Pollard (18).

Bravo, who was a renowned death-bowling specialist, claimed 631 wickets in 582 T20s, figures that are good enough for third on the all-time list behind Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and another twin-island republic native, Sunil Narine.

“You know, but even if I still work with [Daren] Sammy, it's fine. That is also part of it. I can also join his staff and then try to… Because I think the team is a serious team where it’s just proper planning and getting them to buy into the way we play, you know.”

Bravo famously skippered the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots to their lone CPL title in 2021.

“But to coach a Test team or a one-day team, no,” he stated.