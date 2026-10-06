T&T’s SUPERFAN, CWI collab on West Indies merch

Collection now available for purchase

Cricket West Indies (CWI) and new Caribbean-born brand SUPERFAN on Monday announced the launch of the first SUPERFAN x West Indies Cricket collection, a new line of licensed fan merchandise designed and produced by SUPERFAN.

SUPERFAN was created by Trinidad and Tobago entrepreneur and designer Nicolette Leacock, founder of Caribbean Carnival and lifestyle brand MRCH. After building MRCH around products designed specifically with the Caribbean consumer in mind, Leacock saw an opportunity to bring that same design-led approach to Caribbean sport and fan culture.

“I grew up seeing what West Indies Cricket means to the Caribbean. It is one of the few things that can make us forget which island we are from for a moment and collectively identify as West Indian,” said Leacock.

“I created SUPERFAN because I saw an opportunity to rethink what fanwear could look like for us. West Indies Cricket has an incredible visual history and cultural significance, and I wanted to create pieces that let fans carry that identity beyond a match, a tournament or the stadium,” Leacock added.

The inaugural collection includes apparel, headwear, and accessories designed to move beyond traditional team merchandise and into West Indies supporters' everyday wardrobes.

The debut SUPERFAN x West Indies Cricket collection will be available from October 4th, 2026, at shopsuperfan.com.